Brokerages Expect Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) to Post $0.35 EPS

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jefferies Financial Group’s rating score has declined by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 149 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,849,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,250,000 after acquiring an additional 146,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,936,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,695,000 after purchasing an additional 229,143 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 531.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,183,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,451 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,373,000 after purchasing an additional 158,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,664,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $17.76. 3,901,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,114,831. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

