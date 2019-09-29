Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Genpact posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $882.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Genpact’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on G shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $409,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,878,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $76,085,719.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,580,720 shares of company stock worth $509,578,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genpact by 109.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 727,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64. Genpact has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

