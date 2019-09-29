Brokerages Expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.35. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.85 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $95,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BY stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. 39,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,116. The company has a market cap of $684.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $22.85.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

