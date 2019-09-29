Brokerages Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.61.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.60. 3,559,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.22. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $139.18. The company has a market cap of $189.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.