Brokerages Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.93 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 2,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $50,847.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 39,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $588,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,468,156 shares of company stock valued at $58,105,028. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 591,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,058,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 497,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 455,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

