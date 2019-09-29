Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given Equal weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BVIC. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Britvic to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Friday, September 13th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 960 ($12.54).

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 979 ($12.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 895.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 909.24. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 987.69 ($12.91).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

