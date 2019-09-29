BMO Capital Markets Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$330.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$378.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$338.00 to C$345.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$332.00 to C$335.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$319.00 to C$330.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$326.00 to C$345.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$336.44.

TSE:CP opened at C$291.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$228.35 and a twelve month high of C$323.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$311.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$301.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported C$4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.19 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$315.03, for a total value of C$72,456.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$249,188.73. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$311.21, for a total value of C$995,883.20. Insiders have sold a total of 4,330 shares of company stock worth $1,349,164 over the last three months.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

