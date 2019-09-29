BlockMason Credit Protocol (BCPT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $296,694.00

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $296,694.00 worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00189630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.01023592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021085 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00088449 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol launched on August 28th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The Reddit community for BlockMason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockMason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

