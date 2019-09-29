Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 847.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,352 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,090,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,761,000 after acquiring an additional 902,257 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,505,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,899,000 after purchasing an additional 158,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,166,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,093,000 after purchasing an additional 69,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 174.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,022 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,918. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $36.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.55 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $28,387.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,488.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $26,529.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,101.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,240 shares of company stock worth $114,739. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

