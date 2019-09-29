Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.95 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $218.98 or 0.02730552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Negocie Coins, Liqui and OKCoin International. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and approximately $1.50 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,031.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00685074 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00019650 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000477 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,030,713 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, DragonEX, Huobi, Mercatox, CryptoBridge, YoBit, IDCM, HitBTC, Upbit, UEX, Cobinhood, Kuna, bitFlyer, Bitstamp, Zaif, BitBay, Bitsane, Zebpay, Liquid, Livecoin, OTCBTC, Coinone, OKCoin International, ZB.COM, Bithumb, xBTCe, CoinTiger, Kucoin, EXX, ABCC, Coinsquare, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, Exrates, BTC Markets, Binance, COSS, Coinhub, Fatbtc, BiteBTC, BTCC, Trade By Trade, Bisq, Coinrail, Koinim, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Gatecoin, CoinExchange, C2CX, Bit-Z, Coinroom, ChaoEX, Cryptohub, Gate.io, Coinfloor, Bitbank, Negocie Coins, Braziliex, HBUS, Bittylicious, QuadrigaCX, Poloniex, QBTC, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Iquant, BTC Trade UA, Bit2C, Independent Reserve, Bitinka, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Buda, Coinbe, Trade Satoshi, Liqui, Coinbase Pro, GOPAX, Korbit, Coinsuper, Indodax, Exmo, Graviex, Bitbns, BigONE, BitForex, DSX, B2BX, Bibox, Bitso, Cryptomate, CoinEgg, WEX, FCoin, MBAex, CPDAX, Bleutrade, Koineks, Ovis, OKEx, Allcoin, WazirX, Bitfinex, RightBTC, CEX.IO, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, BitMarket, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Koinex, Crex24, BtcTrade.im, CoinFalcon, TOPBTC, Mercado Bitcoin, Instant Bitex, CoinEx, ACX, Coinnest, Coindeal, BX Thailand, Tidex and Kraken. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.