BitBay Trading Down 11.8% This Week (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, BitBay has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. BitBay has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $293.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00020107 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004329 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay Coin Profile

BAY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

