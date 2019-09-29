BidaskClub Upgrades LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $84.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.58.

LGI Homes stock opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.51. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $461.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 8,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $724,063.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,955,390.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,392,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 199,664 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,015,000 after acquiring an additional 192,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,160,000 after acquiring an additional 191,656 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 500.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 91,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

