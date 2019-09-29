BidaskClub Lowers ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.05.

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20,325.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

