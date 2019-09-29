BidaskClub Lowers Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of HRTX stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 578,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,174. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 172.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 60.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after acquiring an additional 535,821 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $392,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 23.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $11,174,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 161.7% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 171,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

