Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCYC. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,406. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $13,709,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

