BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,811. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in BHP Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BHP Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

