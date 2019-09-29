Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,631,529,000 after acquiring an additional 131,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,800,769,000 after acquiring an additional 520,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,453,934,000 after acquiring an additional 842,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,231,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,771,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $941,772,000 after acquiring an additional 35,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $248.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.72. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

