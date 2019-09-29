Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.58 ($87.89).

ETR:BMW opened at €63.89 ($74.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 1 year high of €86.74 ($100.86). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

