Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 47.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 65,681 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 289,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares in the company, valued at $272,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $1,235,359. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAX traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,444. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

