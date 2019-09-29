Barclays Reiterates €24.50 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Barclays set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.48 ($34.28).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €22.56 ($26.23) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.34). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €22.76 and a 200 day moving average of €24.76.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

