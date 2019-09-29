Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $48.00 price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 446,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,152,000 after buying an additional 61,920 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 170,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 288.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 265,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

