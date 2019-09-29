Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 87.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 41,336,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,291,372. The company has a market cap of $271.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

