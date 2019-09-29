BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) versus SBT Bancorp (NYSE:SBTB) Head to Head Survey

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) and SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get BANCO BRADESCO/S alerts:

BANCO BRADESCO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BANCO BRADESCO/S has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

0.0% of BANCO BRADESCO/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BANCO BRADESCO/S has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BANCO BRADESCO/S and SBT Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO BRADESCO/S $32.99 billion 1.86 $5.22 billion N/A N/A SBT Bancorp $21.39 million 3.30 $4.11 million N/A N/A

BANCO BRADESCO/S has higher revenue and earnings than SBT Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO BRADESCO/S and SBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO BRADESCO/S 16.16% 19.01% 1.82% SBT Bancorp 16.94% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BANCO BRADESCO/S and SBT Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO BRADESCO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A SBT Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

About BANCO BRADESCO/S

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. The company's loan products include direct to consumer loans and leasing facilities to purchase light vehicles, heavy vehicles, and motorcycles; payroll-deducted loans for public pensioners and civil servants; housing loans and working capital loans; and overdrafts and credit cards. It also provides fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange operations, corporate finance, and investment banking services; hedge and finance operations; and insurance products, which include automobile, health, life, accident, and property insurance, as well as pension plans, real estate ventures, and capitalization bonds. In addition, the company offers mutual funds, leasing, asset management and administration, international banking, consortium administration, debit cards, telephone, and Internet banking services. It operates through a network of 4,617 branches, including 1 branch each in New York, Grand Cayman, and London; 76,200 service units; and 58,100 ATMs. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About SBT Bancorp

SBT Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc. that provides commercial banking services to individual consumers and small businesses in Connecticut. The company offers FDIC-insured checking, savings, IRA accounts, and 401K rollover accounts; commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans; safe deposits and other customary non-deposit banking services; Internet banking services; and investment products. It operates through branch offices in the towns of Granby, Avon, Bloomfield, and West Hartford, Connecticut; and six ATMs. SBT Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Weatogue, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.