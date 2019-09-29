Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce $25.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $21.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $96.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.70 million to $98.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $136.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Roth Capital downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 155,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 35,133 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,065.1% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 314,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 287,587 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 100.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 126,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 1,430,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,447. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

