Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Short Interest Down 17.0% in September

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.75. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.22.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Taylor II sold 48,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $3,715,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,376,638.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 19,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,566,213.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 215,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230,753.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,974 shares of company stock worth $10,688,411 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ball by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 663.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

