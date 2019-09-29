Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Down 10.7% in September

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.06.
Shares of Baidu stock traded down $3.86 on Friday, reaching $101.21. 5,661,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,653. Baidu has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $231.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.73.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
