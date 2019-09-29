Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Down 10.7% in September

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.06.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $3.86 on Friday, reaching $101.21. 5,661,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,653. Baidu has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $231.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 604.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,576,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $185,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,573 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 64.8% during the second quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,367,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,895,000 after acquiring an additional 930,874 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 44.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,216,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,933,000 after acquiring an additional 681,970 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,299.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 677,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,482,000 after acquiring an additional 628,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 67.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,328,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,933,000 after acquiring an additional 535,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

