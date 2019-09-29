Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.08% of Badger Meter worth $36,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2,426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,016,000 after buying an additional 344,641 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. 146,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,484. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $64.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

