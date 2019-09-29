AVX (NYSE:AVX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVX (NYSE:AVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVX Corporation is a leading worldwide manufacturer and supplier of a broad line of passive electronic components and related products. The company’s passive electronic component sales include ceramic and tantalum capacitors, both in leaded and surface-mount versions, film capacitors, ferrites, varistors and non-linear resistors manufactured in the company’s facilities. The company also manufactures and sells electronic connectors and distributes and sells certain connectors. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of AVX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

NYSE AVX opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. AVX has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AVX had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AVX will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AVX by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,994,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,506,000 after buying an additional 491,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AVX by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,676,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 454,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AVX by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,006,000 after purchasing an additional 403,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AVX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,527 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AVX by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 265,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

