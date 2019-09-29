Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 34,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

AWX opened at $2.27 on Friday. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

