Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Down 6.1%

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.50 and last traded at $86.12, approximately 1,337,196 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 928,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Autohome and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, CLSA set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Autohome and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.57.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

