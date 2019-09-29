Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €41.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.30 ($55.00).

Aurubis stock opened at €41.19 ($47.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is €39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.27. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a 52 week high of €61.82 ($71.88).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

