Auroracoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ISX, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded 69% lower against the US dollar. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $238,702.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027189 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002377 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00142570 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000857 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,210.12 or 0.99973812 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000735 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and ISX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

