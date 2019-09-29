Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) to post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Audentes Therapeutics’ earnings. Audentes Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($3.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.78) to ($3.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Audentes Therapeutics.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOLD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Audentes Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. 319,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,306. Audentes Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,575.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 394,602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

