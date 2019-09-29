Atonomi Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Atonomi token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and LATOKEN. During the last week, Atonomi has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $152,206.00 and $1,061.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.64 or 0.05312425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015926 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034578 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,540,760 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

