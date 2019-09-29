Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Receives $91.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.63.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,669.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 106.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 109.3% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $88.81. 446,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.86%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

