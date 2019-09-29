Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) Short Interest Down 11.0% in September

Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 357,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ARTX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. Arotech has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Arotech had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $23.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arotech will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arotech by 141.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arotech in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arotech in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arotech by 45.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Arotech by 26.3% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 101,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARTX shares. B. Riley set a $4.50 target price on shares of Arotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

