argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Get argenx alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $143.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on argenx from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.10.

argenx stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.31. 142,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,079. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.22 and a 200 day moving average of $131.10. argenx has a 1-year low of $63.81 and a 1-year high of $150.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of argenx by 143.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,169,000 after buying an additional 454,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at $27,705,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,903,000 after buying an additional 212,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of argenx by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,806,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,937,000 after buying an additional 209,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at $28,316,000. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.