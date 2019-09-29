Arcblock (ABT) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001832 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Bibox, LBank and Gate.io. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and $2.86 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00191495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.01026463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021289 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, DDEX, Huobi, BitMart, Bithumb, OKEx, LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

