Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,900 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 825,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

APOG has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APOG traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. 103,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $357.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.62 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

