Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 5.1%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.28, approximately 7,890,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 8,265,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $964.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

