ANON Trading 25.1% Lower This Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $125,068.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00190119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.62 or 0.01023960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021138 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00088844 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.