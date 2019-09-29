Analysts Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT at $37.00

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $36.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,111,000 after buying an additional 438,390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.