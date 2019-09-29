Analysts Set Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Target Price at $60.40

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of PNFP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.61. 513,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Sloan sold 6,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $338,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

