Analysts Set Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Target Price at $84.00

Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,314. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $51.42 and a 12-month high of $86.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,711,000 after purchasing an additional 549,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,900,000 after purchasing an additional 59,234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 47.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,128,000 after purchasing an additional 639,237 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 95.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,775,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,234,000 after purchasing an additional 867,889 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.