Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) PT at $42.92

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.88. 1,968,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

In other news, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $156,892.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $58,091.04. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,940,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,620,000 after buying an additional 3,944,181 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,097.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,534,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,076,000 after purchasing an additional 467,967 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,290,000 after purchasing an additional 319,842 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

