Analysts Set CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Price Target at $13.50

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:CNX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,125. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66. CNX Resources has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $16.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $605.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.30 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 386.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 11,406.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

