Analysts Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target at $2,079.68

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,086.50.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $34.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,944.25. The company had a trading volume of 305,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,950. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,970.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,852.47. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,081.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $20.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking will post 102.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Booking by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,005,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.