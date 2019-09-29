Analysts Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) PT at $42.01

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

AN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.76. 450,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,532,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $72,928,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $3,736,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,730,131 shares of company stock worth $82,809,391 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

