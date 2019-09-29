Analysts Expect Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s earnings. Ubiquiti posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ubiquiti will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.07 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ubiquiti.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 206.17%. The firm had revenue of $286.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

Ubiquiti stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.04. 268,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.21. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $174.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ubiquiti (UI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.