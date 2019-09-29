Analysts Expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Post $1.00 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.04. Discovery Communications posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $26.80. 4,577,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Discovery Communications has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89.

In related news, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $30,075.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at $476,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $93,105.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 89.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 131.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

